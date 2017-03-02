My Cart (0)
The Most Popular Social Network With Micro-Influencers

by   |    |  693 views
Online micro-influencers say Instagram is the best social network for reaching audiences and promoting branded content, according to recent research from Bloglovin'.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,500 members of Bloglovin’s community of verified micro-influencers in a range of consumer topic areas, including fashion, beauty, food, and travel.

Most respondents have fewer than 5,000 followers on each major social network.

Some 80% of respondents post original content to Instagram, making it the most popular social network with micro-influencers.

Most respondents (59%) say Instagram is the most effective social network for reaching their intended target audience.


Half of respondents say Instagram is the most effective social network for micro-influencer marketing programs.

Some 54% of respondents who work with brands say they have published sponsored posts to their blog; 42% have published sponsored posts to Instagram.

Most (84%) micro-influencers say they charge less than $250, on average, per branded Instagram post.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 2,500 members of Bloglovin’s community of verified influencers in a range of consumer topic areas, including fashion, beauty, food, and travel. Most respondents have fewer than 5,000 followers on each major social network.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

