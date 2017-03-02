Online micro-influencers say Instagram is the best social network for reaching audiences and promoting branded content, according to recent research from Bloglovin'.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,500 members of Bloglovin’s community of verified micro-influencers in a range of consumer topic areas, including fashion, beauty, food, and travel.

Most respondents have fewer than 5,000 followers on each major social network.

Some 80% of respondents post original content to Instagram, making it the most popular social network with micro-influencers.

Most respondents (59%) say Instagram is the most effective social network for reaching their intended target audience.





Half of respondents say Instagram is the most effective social network for micro-influencer marketing programs.

Some 54% of respondents who work with brands say they have published sponsored posts to their blog; 42% have published sponsored posts to Instagram.

Most (84%) micro-influencers say they charge less than $250, on average, per branded Instagram post.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 2,500 members of Bloglovin’s community of verified influencers in a range of consumer topic areas, including fashion, beauty, food, and travel. Most respondents have fewer than 5,000 followers on each major social network.