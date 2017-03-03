How Mobile Dominates YouTube Viewership [Infographic]

Mobile devices now account for 70% of all time spent on YouTube by adults in the US, according to recent research from comScore.

The report was based December 2016 comScore Video Metrix Multi-Platform data for YouTube viewership in the United States. The researchers measured device trends among adults age 18 and older.

Mobile viewing is especially popular with younger adults (age 18-34) and women, the analysis found.

YouTube mobile viewers tend to watch shorter-form videos than desktop viewers do. However, mobile viewers watch nearly three times as many videos per month, on average.

Audience reach is bigger on mobile than on desktop for 99 of the top 100 YouTube channels in the United States.





Check out the infographic for more insights from the research:

