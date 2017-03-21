How Much Instagram Influencers Charge to Post Sponsored Content

Influencers charge $271, on average, to share a sponsored post on Instagram, according to recent research from Influence.co.

The report was based on data from a survey of 500 Instagram influencers who are part of the Influence.co network. Most respondents are US-based and concentrate on consumer/lifestyle topics.

The average cost for a sponsored post varies significantly by industry, the analysis found.

Modeling influencers charge the most ($434, on average) per sponsored Instagram post. Music influencers charge the least ($201, on average).

Modeling influencers also tend to have the largest audiences (141,563 followers, on average), and music influencers tend to have the smallest (26,403).





Cost per sponsored Instagram post is strongly correlated to audience size, the analysis found.

Influencers with 100,000 or more followers charge $763 per sponsored post, on average, whereas those with fewer than 1,000 followers charge $83, on average.

Male Instagram influencers tend to charge more per sponsored post ($358, on average) than female Instagram influencers ($218, on average).

However, male and female influencers have around the same average audience sizes.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 500 Instagram influencers who are part of the Influence.co network. Most respondents are US-based and concentrate on consumer/lifestyle topics.