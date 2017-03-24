My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Family-Travel Search Trends: Most Popular Dates and Keywords

by   |    |  368 views
Email
Top

Online searches related to family travel tend to peak in the spring as people start planning their summer vacations, according to recent research from Bing Ads.

The report was based on both unpaid and paid US Microsoft Bing search data for June 2015 through June 2016.

Searches related to family travel jump in April, especially on mobile phones. Desktop and tablet searches also increase in the spring, though they reach their peak in the early summer.

Cost-per-click (CPC) rates on search ads related to family travel are highest in March; clickthrough rates are highest in June.


"Vacation ideas" is the most searched generic term related to family travel; "top all inclusive resorts" is the second most-searched for term.

The fastest-growing family travel related search terms for June 2015 through June 2016 were "cheap family vacations" and "summer vacation ideas."

About the research: The report was based on both unpaid and paid Microsoft Bing search data for June 2015 through June 2016.


Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Research SummariesSearch Engine MarketingSearch Engines

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!