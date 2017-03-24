Family-Travel Search Trends: Most Popular Dates and Keywords

Online searches related to family travel tend to peak in the spring as people start planning their summer vacations, according to recent research from Bing Ads.

The report was based on both unpaid and paid US Microsoft Bing search data for June 2015 through June 2016.

Searches related to family travel jump in April, especially on mobile phones. Desktop and tablet searches also increase in the spring, though they reach their peak in the early summer.

Cost-per-click (CPC) rates on search ads related to family travel are highest in March; clickthrough rates are highest in June.





"Vacation ideas" is the most searched generic term related to family travel; "top all inclusive resorts" is the second most-searched for term.

The fastest-growing family travel related search terms for June 2015 through June 2016 were "cheap family vacations" and "summer vacation ideas."

