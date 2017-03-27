My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Most Effective Tactics for Growing Email Lists

by   |    |  1,214 views
Email
Top

Marketers say social media advertising is the most effective tactic for growing email lists, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 225 marketers based in the United States (39% work for B2C firms, 36% for B2B firms, and 25% for hybrid B2C-B2B firms).

Some 45% of respondents say social media advertising is an effective tactic for growing email lists.

Content marketing ranks second (42%), followed by search engine optimization (38%), social logins/signups (36%), and contests/giveaways (34%).


Respondents say content marketing is the email list growth tactic that demands the most effort (50% say it requires a lot of skill, time, and expense); search engine optimization ranks second (45%), followed by social media advertising (37%).

Marketers say the most important objective of their email growth strategy is to increase signup conversion rates (50% cite it as a key goal).

About the report: The report was based on data from a survey of 225 marketers based in the United States (39% work for B2C firms, 36% for B2B firms, and 25% for hybrid B2C-B2B firms).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

EmailEmail ListsEmail MarketingResearch SummariesSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!