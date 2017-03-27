The Most Effective Tactics for Growing Email Lists

Marketers say social media advertising is the most effective tactic for growing email lists, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 225 marketers based in the United States (39% work for B2C firms, 36% for B2B firms, and 25% for hybrid B2C-B2B firms).

Some 45% of respondents say social media advertising is an effective tactic for growing email lists.

Content marketing ranks second (42%), followed by search engine optimization (38%), social logins/signups (36%), and contests/giveaways (34%).





Respondents say content marketing is the email list growth tactic that demands the most effort (50% say it requires a lot of skill, time, and expense); search engine optimization ranks second (45%), followed by social media advertising (37%).

Marketers say the most important objective of their email growth strategy is to increase signup conversion rates (50% cite it as a key goal).

About the report: The report was based on data from a survey of 225 marketers based in the United States (39% work for B2C firms, 36% for B2B firms, and 25% for hybrid B2C-B2B firms).