Facebook Advertising Benchmarks for 18 Industries [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,542 views
Email
Top

The average clickthrough rate (CTR) for Facebook ads across all industries is 0.90%, according to recent research from WordStream.

The report was based on November 2016 through January 2017 Facebook advertising data for 256 US-based WordStream clients in 18 industries: apparel, auto, B2B, beauty, consumer services, education, employment/job training, finance/insurance, fitness, home improvement, healthcare, industrial services, legal, real estate, retail, technology, and travel/hospitality.

Legal advertisers have the highest average CTR on Facebook ads (1.61%); employment/job training advertisers have the lowest average CTR (0.47%).

The average conversion rate for Facebook ads across all industries is 9.21%.

Fitness brands have the highest average conversion rate for Facebook ads (14.29%); technology brands have the lowest average conversion rate (2.31%).


The average cost per click (CPC) across all industries is $1.72, and the average cost per action (CPA) is $18.68.

Check out the infographic to see Facebook advertising benchmarks for all 18 industries examined:

About the research: The report was based on November 2016 through January 2017 Facebook advertising data for 256 US-based WordStream clients in 18 industries.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Comments

  • by Margaret Tue Mar 28, 2017 via web

    Are these benchmarks effected at all by the way the campaigns are set up, either by CPM or CPC?

    Thank you!

