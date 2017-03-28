Facebook Advertising Benchmarks for 18 Industries [Infographic]

The average clickthrough rate (CTR) for Facebook ads across all industries is 0.90%, according to recent research from WordStream.

The report was based on November 2016 through January 2017 Facebook advertising data for 256 US-based WordStream clients in 18 industries: apparel, auto, B2B, beauty, consumer services, education, employment/job training, finance/insurance, fitness, home improvement, healthcare, industrial services, legal, real estate, retail, technology, and travel/hospitality.

Legal advertisers have the highest average CTR on Facebook ads (1.61%); employment/job training advertisers have the lowest average CTR (0.47%).

The average conversion rate for Facebook ads across all industries is 9.21%.

Fitness brands have the highest average conversion rate for Facebook ads (14.29%); technology brands have the lowest average conversion rate (2.31%).





The average cost per click (CPC) across all industries is $1.72, and the average cost per action (CPA) is $18.68.

Check out the infographic to see Facebook advertising benchmarks for all 18 industries examined:

