The Changing Content Preferences of B2B Buyers

B2B buyers say they are now paying more attention to the trustworthiness of content sources when evaluating products/services, according to recent research from Demand Gen Report and Uberflip.

The report was based on data from a survey of 189 buyers of B2B products and services.

One-third of respondents work in the technology/software industry, and 28% in the business services/consulting industry. More than half of respondents (52%) hold C-level, VP-level, or director-level positions at their companies.

Some 72% of B2B buyers say they have been placing a higher emphasis on the trustworthiness of content sources over the past year; 52% say they have been increasingly preferring mobile-optimized content; and 46% say they've been preferring shorter format pieces.





Half of buyers say they rely on content to help make purchasing decisions at about the same level as they did a year ago; 47% say they rely on content more; and 3% say they rely on content less.

Some 76% of respondents say B2B vendor content would be better if it incorporated more data/research; 74% say it would be better if it were less sales-focused.

