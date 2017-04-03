Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

The Changing Content Preferences of B2B Buyers

by   |    |  983 views
B2B buyers say they are now paying more attention to the trustworthiness of content sources when evaluating products/services, according to recent research from Demand Gen Report and Uberflip.

The report was based on data from a survey of 189 buyers of B2B products and services.

One-third of respondents work in the technology/software industry, and 28% in the business services/consulting industry. More than half of respondents (52%) hold C-level, VP-level, or director-level positions at their companies.

Some 72% of B2B buyers say they have been placing a higher emphasis on the trustworthiness of content sources over the past year; 52% say they have been increasingly preferring mobile-optimized content; and 46% say they've been preferring shorter format pieces.


Half of buyers say they rely on content  to help make purchasing decisions at about the same level as they did a year ago; 47% say they rely on content more; and 3% say they rely on content less.

Some 76% of respondents say B2B vendor content would be better if it incorporated more data/research; 74% say it would be better if it were less sales-focused.

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

