Which Digital Marketing Channels Are Small Businesses Investing In?

Most small businesses are putting more marketing budget toward social media and websites this year, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 350 small business owners and managers. The small businesses surveyed all have 1-500 employees; 40% have fewer than 10 employees; and 46% have annual revenue of less than $1 million.

Some 58% of respondents say they plan to increase their spend on social media in 2017 and 56% plan to spend more on their website.

Also, 39% are budgeting more for email marketing, and 35% are spending more on SEO.





One-third of small businesses say they expect their total marketing spend to remain flat this year, and 36% say they expect their marketing spend to increase by 11% to 30%.

