Which Brands and Social Networks Do Teens Think Are Cool?

by   |    |  512 views
US teenagers age 13-17 say YouTube and Netflix are the coolest brands, according to recent research from Think With Google.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted by YouGov in June 2016 of 1,100 people age 13-17 (Generation Z) in the United States. Respondents were asked to rank 122 popular brands on how known they are and how cool they are.

YouTube has the best combination of high brand awareness and high cool factor with Generation Z, the analysis found.

Netflix ranks second, followed by Google, Xbox, Oreos, GoPro, Playstation, Doritos, Nike, and Chrome.

Chick-fil-A is the coolest fast-food chain with teens; Coke is viewed as cooler than Pepsi.


Snapchat is viewed as the coolest social network with Generation Z. However, a slightly higher percentage of respondents are on Instagram (59.6%) than on Snapchat (56.4%).

