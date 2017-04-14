The Share of Smartphone Visits to Websites in Seven Major Industries

The share of visits by smartphone users to US websites across all industries jumped 18% from 2015 to 2016, according to recent research from Adobe.

The report was based on Adobe Analytics data for 2015 and 2016. The researchers examined which devices consumers used to visit business websites in seven industries (media and entertainment, automotive, travel and hospitality, retail, telecommunications, finance, and technology). The researchers also looked at data for the top 20 most-visited sites within each industry.

Across all seven verticals examined, the share of smartphone visits to the top 20 sites was greater than the proportion of smartphone visits to the rest of that industry's websites.

Some 42% of all visits to media and entertainment websites came from smartphones in 2016, up from 36.6% in 2015.

For the top 20 media and entertainment sites, 60.4% of visits came from smartphones in 2016.





Technology sites had the lowest share of smartphone visits (14.9%) among the industries examined.

