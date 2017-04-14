Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Share of Smartphone Visits to Websites in Seven Major Industries

by   |    |  412 views
Email
Top

The share of visits by smartphone users to US websites across all industries jumped 18% from 2015 to 2016, according to recent research from Adobe.

The report was based on Adobe Analytics data for 2015 and 2016. The researchers examined which devices consumers used to visit business websites in seven industries (media and entertainment, automotive, travel and hospitality, retail, telecommunications, finance, and technology). The researchers also looked at data for the top 20 most-visited sites within each industry.

Across all seven verticals examined, the share of smartphone visits to the top 20 sites was greater than the proportion of smartphone visits to the rest of that industry's websites.

Some 42% of all visits to media and entertainment websites came from smartphones in 2016, up from 36.6% in 2015.

For the top 20 media and entertainment sites, 60.4% of visits came from smartphones in 2016.


Technology sites had the lowest share of smartphone visits (14.9%) among the industries examined.

About the research: The report was based on Adobe Analytics data for 2015 and 2016. The researchers examined which devices consumers used to visit business websites in seven industries (media and entertainment, automotive, travel and hospitality, retail, telecommunications, finance, and technology).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Customer BehaviorMobile MarketingResearch SummariesWebsites

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!