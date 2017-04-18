Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

How Brands Are Using Influencer Content

by   |    |  676 views
Email
Top

Most companies that pay influencers to create content also repurpose those pieces for their own brand channels, according to recent research from Linqia.

The report was based on data from a survey of 207 B2C marketers who work for firms in a wide range of industries, including CPG, food/beverage, and retail.

Two-thirds of marketers who pay influencers to create content say they repurpose the pieces.

Some 84% of marketers say they post influencer content on their brand's organic social channels, 72% promote influencer content with paid social media, 50% feature influencer content on their websites, and 40% include influencer content in email campaigns.


Brands say they turn to influencers to create content relevant to target audiences (73% of marketers who pay for influencer content cite it as a motivation), as well as for authenticity (72%) and to drive engagement (60%).

Marketers measure the success of influencer content by looking at engagement (93% pay attention to it), reach (75%), and impressions/views (73%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 207 B2C marketers who work for firms in a wide range of industries, including CPG, food and beverage, and retail.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

ContentContent MarketingInfluencer MarketingResearch SummariesSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!