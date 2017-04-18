How Brands Are Using Influencer Content

Most companies that pay influencers to create content also repurpose those pieces for their own brand channels, according to recent research from Linqia.

The report was based on data from a survey of 207 B2C marketers who work for firms in a wide range of industries, including CPG, food/beverage, and retail.

Two-thirds of marketers who pay influencers to create content say they repurpose the pieces.

Some 84% of marketers say they post influencer content on their brand's organic social channels, 72% promote influencer content with paid social media, 50% feature influencer content on their websites, and 40% include influencer content in email campaigns.





Brands say they turn to influencers to create content relevant to target audiences (73% of marketers who pay for influencer content cite it as a motivation), as well as for authenticity (72%) and to drive engagement (60%).

Marketers measure the success of influencer content by looking at engagement (93% pay attention to it), reach (75%), and impressions/views (73%).

