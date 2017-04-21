B2B Marketers' Love-Hate Relationship With Marketing Technology [Infographic]

Although learning and using new technologies has become an essential part of B2B marketers' jobs, most would rather be focused on traditional undertakings, such as developing new campaigns, according to recent research from Leadspace.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted by the Martech Industry Council, a group of 32 senior B2B marketing leaders.

The 270+ B2B firms surveyed use 16 different marketing technologies, on average. Only 3% of marketers say the various marketing technologies they use are easy to integrate with.

B2B marketers say the things they like doing most at work are developing new campaigns (77% of respondents say so) and creating new marketing programs (70%).

The things B2B marketers like doing least are managing data (90%), developing/executing campaign flows (84%), and learning/using new marketing technologies (80%).





Check out the infographic for more findings from the report:

