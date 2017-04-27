Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

The 20 Most Visible Sites on Google Search Results

by   |    |  959 views
Amazon.com is the advertiser that appears most visibly in Google paid search results, whereas Wikipedia is the site that appears most visibly in organic Google search results, according to recent research from Searchmetrics.

The report was based on data from Google paid and organic US desktop searches conducted in the first 13 weeks of 2017 for millions of keywords.

The researchers calculated paid visibility and SEO/organic visibility scores for sites/advertisers based the number of times domains appeared in search engine results pages (SERPs), domains' prominence on SERPs, and how domains ranked for competitive keywords.

Amazon.com has the highest visibility score for Google's pay-per-click (PPC) units on US desktop search pages. In other words, its ads have the highest combination of volume and prominence on paid results for keywords.

InformationVine ranks second, followed by NetFind, Jet.com, BestDeals.today, and Expedia.


Wikipedia has the highest visibility score for Google organic US desktop searches. YouTube ranks second, followed by Facebook, Google itself, Twitter, Amazon, and IMDB.

About the research: The report was based on data from Google paid and organic US desktop searches conducted in the first 13 weeks of 2017 for millions of keywords.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

