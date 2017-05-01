How Marketers Score Their Firms on 17 Digital Capabilities

Most marketers give their firm's overall digital capabilities barely a passing grade, though many feel more confident about their organization's abilities in some key areas, according to recent research from BCG.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,200 brand marketers who work for 141 large companies and 2,900 marketers who work for 126 large advertising agencies. Respondents were asked to rate their firm's overall digital capability as well as specific area competencies on a 100-point scale (with 100 indicating best-practice).

The average score marketers give their firm's digital capabilities is 57.

Two-thirds of brand marketers give their organization a score of 60 or lower, whereas two-thirds of agency marketers give their organization a score of 65 or higher.





Brand marketers give their firms the highest average scores for social media, search, and website capabilities. They give the lowest average scores for mobile advertising, testing, and mobile Web/app development capabilities.

Agency marketers give their firms the highest average scores for social media, search, and plan execution capabilities. They give the lowest average scores for mobile Web/app development, testing, and mobile advertising capabilities.

Across all three major areas of digital competency examined—planning, execution, and measurement—senior managers at brands consistently rate their firms capabilities higher than junior executives do.

For example, senior managers at brands give their firm's digital strategy capabilities an average score of 66, whereas junior managers give their firm's digital strategy capabilities an average score of 58.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 2,200 brand marketers who work for 141 large companies and 2,900 marketers for 126 large advertising agencies. Respondents were asked to rate their firm's overall digital capability as well as specific area competencies on a 100-point scale (with 100 indicating best-practice).