My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The State of Healthcare Content Marketing in 2017

by   |    |  736 views
Email
Top

Most hospitals/health systems are engaging in content marketing but many are finding it to be only somewhat effective in achieving their business goals, according to recent research from True North Custom.

The report was based on data from a survey of 101 healthcare marketing executives who work for hospitals and health systems of various sizes in the United States.

Some 69% of respondents say their organization is already engaging in content marketing and 17% say their organization plans to start engaging in content marketing in 2017.

Just over two-thirds (66.7%) of respondents say their content marketing efforts are somewhat effective; 27.8% say their content marketing efforts are very effective; and 5.6% say they are not effective.


The types of content being produced most by hospitals/health systems are social posts, articles, videos, newsletters, and blog posts.

The social networks used most by hospitals/health systems to distribute content are Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Some 53.1% of hospitals/health systems are posting content to social media daily; 46.9% are publishing new content to their websites at least weekly.

About the report: The report was based on data from a survey of 101 healthcare marketing executives who work for hospitals and health systems of various sizes in the United States.


Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

ContentContent MarketingContent StrategyResearch SummariesSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!