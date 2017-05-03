The State of Healthcare Content Marketing in 2017

Most hospitals/health systems are engaging in content marketing but many are finding it to be only somewhat effective in achieving their business goals, according to recent research from True North Custom.

The report was based on data from a survey of 101 healthcare marketing executives who work for hospitals and health systems of various sizes in the United States.

Some 69% of respondents say their organization is already engaging in content marketing and 17% say their organization plans to start engaging in content marketing in 2017.

Just over two-thirds (66.7%) of respondents say their content marketing efforts are somewhat effective; 27.8% say their content marketing efforts are very effective; and 5.6% say they are not effective.





The types of content being produced most by hospitals/health systems are social posts, articles, videos, newsletters, and blog posts.

The social networks used most by hospitals/health systems to distribute content are Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Some 53.1% of hospitals/health systems are posting content to social media daily; 46.9% are publishing new content to their websites at least weekly.

