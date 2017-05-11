My Cart (0)
Which Flexible Work Options Employers Offer vs. What Employees Actually Want

by   |    |  733 views
More than three-quarters (76%) of marketing executives say their company offers some form of alternative work arrangement, according to a recent report from The Creative Group.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 400 advertising and marketing executives who work for firms in the United States, as well as 1,000 US workers age 18 and older who work in office environments.

Some 61% of respondents say their firm offers part-time work, and 33% say their firm offers flextime.

Also, 30% of respondents say their firms provide telecommuting options; 14% say a compressed workweek; and 12% say job-sharing.

Employees say the alternative work arrangements they most value are flextime (37% of respondents want it), telecommuting (26%), and a compressed workweek (26%).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

