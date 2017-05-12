The Digital Marketing Channels Small Businesses Use Most

Websites and social media are the digital marketing channels that small businesses use most, according to recent research from Drip.
The report was based on data from a survey of 1,003 self-identified owners and managers of small businesses in the United States.
Some 71% of respondents say they have a website that helps to market their business; 68% of respondents say they market on social media.
Only 28% of small business owners surveyed say they are spending on digital advertising.
Some 58% of small business owners say they know what a landing page is, and 54% know what a conversion rate is.
Less than half of small business owners surveyed say they can define the terms CRM, marketing automation, sales funnel, and inbound marketing.
Some 39% of small business owners say they they are not sure what return on investment they are getting from their marketing efforts; 34% say their ROI is acceptable, 22% say it is not acceptable, and 6% say it is very positive.
