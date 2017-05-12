My Cart (0)
The Digital Marketing Channels Small Businesses Use Most

by   |    |  915 views
Websites and social media are the digital marketing channels that small businesses use most, according to recent research from Drip.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,003 self-identified owners and managers of small businesses in the United States.

Some 71% of respondents say they have a website that helps to market their business; 68% of respondents say they market on social media.

Only 28% of small business owners surveyed say they are spending on digital advertising.


Some 58% of small business owners say they know what a landing page is, and 54% know what a conversion rate is.

Less than half of small business owners surveyed say they can define the terms CRM, marketing automation, sales funnel, and inbound marketing.

Some 39% of small business owners say they they are not sure what return on investment they are getting from their marketing efforts; 34% say their ROI is acceptable, 22% say it is not acceptable, and 6% say it is very positive.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,003 self-identified small business owners and managers in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

