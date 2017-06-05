Travel-Related Google Search Trends [Infographic]

Consumers in the United States now use mobile devices more than desktop computers to search online for information related to family vacations, luxury travel, and couples travel/honeymoons, according to recent research from Google.

The report was based on internal US Google search data from January 2014 through January 2017, as well as data from a survey of US online consumers.

Google searches related to family vacations have undergone the strongest year-on-year growth among travel-related categories, the analysis found.

Some of the fastest-growing search terms related to family travel are "best vacations for kids under 10" and "inexpensive family vacations."

Check out the infographic for more insights from the research:





