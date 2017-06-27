What Marketers Want From Conferences [Infographic]

Most marketers want conferences to be affordable, to mix education and networking, and to be three or fewer days long, according to recent research from Digital Third Coast.

The report was based on data from a survey of 314 US-based marketing professionals from a mix of B2C and B2B firms.

Respondents say the most important factors that influence their decisions on whether to attend conferences are cost, location, and speakers.

Some 43% of marketers say the ideal length of a conference is three days, and 28% say the ideal length is two days; only 24% of marketers say the ideal conference length is four days or more.

Most respondents (52%) say the ideal conference size is between 250 and 1,000 attendees.





Half of men say networking is more important than education at conferences; only 31% of women say the same.

Respondents say the most important topics that should be addressed at conferences in 2017 are social media, content marketing, and digital marketing.

Check out the infographic for more insights from the report:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 314 US-based marketing professionals from a mix of B2C and B2B firms.