Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Are Americans Ever Free From Work Email? [Infographic]

by   |    |  699 views
Email
Top

Most Americans are dealing with work emails after office hours, including checking their inboxes on weekends and while on vacation, according to recent research from Reachmail.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 people in the United States who use email regularly as part of their job.

More than half (54%) of respondents say they receive more work emails now than they did three years ago.

Some 75% of respondents say they have sent work emails after 6 PM, and 23% say they have sent work emails after midnight; 59% say they receive work emails from their co-workers after hours.

Three-quarters of people say they check email on the weekends, and 61% say they check while on vacation.


Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 people in the United States who use email regularly as part of their jobs.


Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Career ManagementEmailEmail MarketingResearch SummariesSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!