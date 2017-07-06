Are Americans Ever Free From Work Email? [Infographic]

Most Americans are dealing with work emails after office hours, including checking their inboxes on weekends and while on vacation, according to recent research from Reachmail.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 people in the United States who use email regularly as part of their job.

More than half (54%) of respondents say they receive more work emails now than they did three years ago.

Some 75% of respondents say they have sent work emails after 6 PM, and 23% say they have sent work emails after midnight; 59% say they receive work emails from their co-workers after hours.

Three-quarters of people say they check email on the weekends, and 61% say they check while on vacation.





Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 people in the United States who use email regularly as part of their jobs.

Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!