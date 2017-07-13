Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

The 20 Most Effective Numbers in Facebook Post Headlines

by   |    |  698 views
List-post headlines that include the number 10 garner more engagement on Facebook, on average, than headlines that include other numbers, according to recent research from Buzzsumo.

The report was based on data from 100 million articles published on social media platforms between March 1 and May 10, 2017.

The researchers examined the engagement (likes, comments, and shares) for each content piece on Facebook. Outlier posts (i.e., those that garnered an abnormally large number of shares) were removed from the data set.

List-post headlines that include the number 5 is the second most-effective number in list headlines, followed by 15, 7, and 20.

(See our previous article for more on effective headlines on Facebook.)


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

  • by Stewart Thu Jul 13, 2017 via web

    Do we know if the data takes into account the likely fact that far more people would use 10 in a headline than 30?

