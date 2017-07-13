The 20 Most Effective Numbers in Facebook Post Headlines

List-post headlines that include the number 10 garner more engagement on Facebook, on average, than headlines that include other numbers, according to recent research from Buzzsumo.

The report was based on data from 100 million articles published on social media platforms between March 1 and May 10, 2017.

The researchers examined the engagement (likes, comments, and shares) for each content piece on Facebook. Outlier posts (i.e., those that garnered an abnormally large number of shares) were removed from the data set.

List-post headlines that include the number 5 is the second most-effective number in list headlines, followed by 15, 7, and 20.

