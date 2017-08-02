My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The 10 Brands US Consumers Feel Most Intimately Connected With

by   |    |  937 views
Email
Top

Consumers in the United States say Apple and Disney are the two brands they feel most intimately connected with, according to recent research from MBLM.

The 2017 Brand Intimacy Report was based on data from a survey of 3,000 consumers in the United States age 18-64. Respondents were asked to assess the intensity of their emotional bond with major brands by answering questions about how connected they feel to the brands, how important the brands are to their lives, and how much they would recommended the brands (see the full methodology here).

The researchers assigned each brand a Brand Intimacy Quotient score of between 1 (no connection) and 100 (extremely strong connection), based on consumers' responses.

Apple received the highest Brand Intimacy Quotient score (77); Disney ranked second (73).

They were followed by Amazon, Harley-Davidson, Netflix, Nintendo, Samsung, Whole Foods, BMW, and Toyota.


Apple received the top spot in the ranking in large part because it is the top brand consumers say they can't live without.

Disney ranks as the brand consumers age 18-4 feel most intimately connected with, whereas Apple ranks first with adults age 35-64.

Men are more likely than women to feel connected with Harley-Davidson and Nintendo; women are more likely than men to feel connected with Disney and Amazon.

About the research: The 2017 Brand Intimacy Report was based on data from a survey of 3,000 consumers in the United States age 18-64 (see the full methodology here).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Brand LoyaltyBrand ManagementBrandingResearch SummariesSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!