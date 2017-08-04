My Cart (0)
The Google Search Volume of Major Brands vs. Challenger Brands [Infographic]

385 views
How much more are major, established brands searched on Google compared with smaller, challenger brands?

SLANT examined Google search trend data for 20 categories in the United States and compared average US search volume for hot emerging brands with market leaders in each category.

For example, in the fast casual burger category, McDonald's receives 11.1 million monthly Google searches, on average, compared with 823,000 for Five Guys and 550,000 for Shake Shack.

Among payment apps/platforms, PayPal receives 30.4 million monthly Google searches, on average, compared with 823,000 for Venmo.

Check out the infographic for more findings from the analysis:


About the research: The report was based on US Google search trend data for 20 categories in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

