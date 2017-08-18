The Influence of Instagram on Fashion Decisions [Infographic]

Nearly three quarters (72%) of Instagram users say they have made a fashion- or beauty-related purchase after seeing the product on the social network, according to recent research from Dana Rebecca Designs.
The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 people who use Instagram; 63% of respondents consider themselves to be "fashion-forward."
Some 74% of Millennial respondents say they have made a fashion- or beauty-related purchase after seeing a related post on Instagram, compared with 54% of Baby Boomer respondents.
Some 29% of respondents say they have purchased jewelry or jewelry accessories after seeing a the product on Instagram.
One-third of Millennial respondents say they have used Instagram while inside a retail store to help make a fashion purchase decision.
Check out the infographic for more insights from the survey:
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 people who use Instagram; 63% of respondents consider themselves to be "fashion-forward."
Rate this
Overall rating
Add a Comment