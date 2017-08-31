Facebook Advertising Benchmarks for 2Q17

The average clickthrough rate (CTR) on Facebook ads increased significantly between the second quarter of 2016 and the second quarter of 2017, according to recent research from Nanigans.

The report was based on 2Q16 through 2Q17 Facebook spend data from customers using Nanigans' advertising automation software. The analysis included ad spend on Facebook desktop, Facebook mobile, and Facebook Audience Network; Instagram was excluded.

Most Nanigans customers are direct-response advertisers in the e-commerce, gaming, and Internet/mobile verticals.

The average global Facebook advertising CTR jumped 49% between 2Q16 and 2Q17: from 1.18% to 1.76%.





The average global Facebook advertising cost per thousand impressions (CPM) increased 33% between 2Q16 and 2Q17: from $6.52 to $8.66.

The average global Facebook advertising cost per click (CPC) decreased 11% between 2Q16 and 2Q17: from 55 cents to 49 cents.

