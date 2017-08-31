My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Facebook Advertising Benchmarks for 2Q17

by   |    |  700 views
Email
Top

The average clickthrough rate (CTR) on Facebook ads increased significantly between the second quarter of 2016 and the second quarter of 2017, according to recent research from Nanigans.

The report was based on 2Q16 through 2Q17 Facebook spend data from customers using Nanigans' advertising automation software. The analysis included ad spend on Facebook desktop, Facebook mobile, and Facebook Audience Network; Instagram was excluded.

Most Nanigans customers are direct-response advertisers in the e-commerce, gaming, and Internet/mobile verticals.

The average global Facebook advertising CTR jumped 49% between 2Q16 and 2Q17: from 1.18% to 1.76%.


The average global Facebook advertising cost per thousand impressions (CPM) increased  33% between 2Q16 and 2Q17: from $6.52 to $8.66.

The average global Facebook advertising cost per click (CPC) decreased 11% between 2Q16 and 2Q17: from 55 cents to 49 cents.

About the research: The report was based on 2Q16 through 2Q17 Facebook spend data from customers using Nanigans' advertising automation software. The analysis included ad spend on Facebook desktop, Facebook mobile, and Facebook Audience Network; Instagram was excluded.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

AdvertisingDigital MarketingFacebookResearch SummariesSocial MediaSocial Networking

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!