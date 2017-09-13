When and Where Consumers Use Search Engines to Find Local Businesses

Consumers searching online for local businesses typically plan to visit/book an appointment within the next two days, according to recent research from Review Trackers.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2017 of 350 consumers. Respondents were asked about how they use search engines (either Web-based or via an app such as Google Maps) to find and research local businesses.
Some 53% of consumers say they typically visit/book an appointment within 48 hours of conducting a search for a local business:
Among respondents who typically visit a local business within 48 hours of searching, some 36% typically do so within 24 hours, and 17% do so immediately:
Most consumers say they typically search for information about local businesses while at home:
Millennials are more likely than non-Millennials to search for local businesses while on the go and when in need of products/services immediately:
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2017 of 350 consumers. Respondents were asked about how they use search engines (either Web-based or via an app such as Google Maps) to find local businesses.
Rate this
Overall rating
Add a Comment