My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

When and Where Consumers Use Search Engines to Find Local Businesses

by   |    |  533 views
Email
Top

Consumers searching online for local businesses typically plan to visit/book an appointment within the next two days, according to recent research from Review Trackers.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2017 of 350 consumers. Respondents were asked about how they use search engines (either Web-based or via an app such as Google Maps) to find and research local businesses.

Some 53% of consumers say they typically visit/book an appointment within 48 hours of conducting a search for a local business:

Among respondents who typically visit a local business within 48 hours of searching, some 36% typically do so within 24 hours, and 17% do so immediately:


Most consumers say they typically search for information about local businesses while at home:

Millennials are more likely than non-Millennials to search for local businesses while on the go and when in need of products/services immediately:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2017 of 350 consumers. Respondents were asked about how they use search engines (either Web-based or via an app such as Google Maps) to find local businesses.


Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Customer BehaviorLocal MarketingResearch SummariesSearch Engine MarketingSearch EnginesSEOSmall BusinessSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!