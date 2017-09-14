My Cart (0)
Why Consumers Use E-Commerce Apps

Consumers use e-commerce mobile apps mostly to receive deals/offers, for the flexibility to buy anytime, and to compare prices, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 505 consumers in the United States who use e-commerce apps on their smartphones at least two or three times per month; 37% use e-commerce apps once per day or more.

Fully 68% of respondents say they use e-commerce apps to receive deals/offers.

Some 64% use e-commerce apps for the flexibility to buy anytime, and 62% use e-commerce apps to compare prices.


The e-commerce app features consumers value most are discounts on products similar to past purchases (85% of respondents say they are likely to use), in-app purchasing (84%), and push notifications for discounts (84%).

