My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

How Events Are Marketed to, and Found by, Attendees

by   |    |  580 views
Email
Top

Event attendees most commonly learn about work-related events/conferences through word-of-mouth and email newsletters, according to recent research from XING Events.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,621 event attendees and 1,630 event organizers from around the world.

Some 66% of attendees say they learn about events/conferences from friends and acquaintances, and 59% say they find out from email newsletters.

Nearly half (49%) find out from online searches related to events they have heard about.


Some 89% of organizers say they market their events through their own website; 76% market through email newsletters; and 73% through social media.

Some 65% of organizers say they would like to use social media more frequently in the future to market their events.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 2,621 event attendees and 1,630 event organizers from around the world.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Marketing ConferencesMarketing StrategyResearch SummariesSurvey DataTradeshows/Events

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!