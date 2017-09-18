How Events Are Marketed to, and Found by, Attendees

Event attendees most commonly learn about work-related events/conferences through word-of-mouth and email newsletters, according to recent research from XING Events.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,621 event attendees and 1,630 event organizers from around the world.

Some 66% of attendees say they learn about events/conferences from friends and acquaintances, and 59% say they find out from email newsletters.

Nearly half (49%) find out from online searches related to events they have heard about.





Some 89% of organizers say they market their events through their own website; 76% market through email newsletters; and 73% through social media.

Some 65% of organizers say they would like to use social media more frequently in the future to market their events.

