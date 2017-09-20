My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The 40 Most Common SEO Mistakes [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,704 views
Email
Top

Which search engine optimization (SEO) mistakes appear most often on websites?

To find out, SEMRush used its site audit tool to collect anonymous data on 100,000 websites and 450 million webpages. The researchers examined how each site and each page performed in terms of search crawlability, technical SEO, and on-page SEO.

As part of the analysis, the researchers assigned each of the 40 most common SEO issues an impact score of between 1 (low severity) and 5 (high severity).

Two-thirds of the websites examined had duplicate content, one-third had broken internal links, and 23% had slow load times.

Check out the infographic below for more findings from the report.


About the research: The report was based on data from an analysis of 100,000 websites and 450 million Web pages.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

GoogleResearch SummariesSearch Engine MarketingSearch EnginesSEO

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Barry Wed Sep 20, 2017 via web

    One of the best I've read about this subject, and surely one of the most informative.

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!