The 40 Most Common SEO Mistakes [Infographic]

Which search engine optimization (SEO) mistakes appear most often on websites?

To find out, SEMRush used its site audit tool to collect anonymous data on 100,000 websites and 450 million webpages. The researchers examined how each site and each page performed in terms of search crawlability, technical SEO, and on-page SEO.

As part of the analysis, the researchers assigned each of the 40 most common SEO issues an impact score of between 1 (low severity) and 5 (high severity).

Two-thirds of the websites examined had duplicate content, one-third had broken internal links, and 23% had slow load times.

Check out the infographic below for more findings from the report.





About the research: The report was based on data from an analysis of 100,000 websites and 450 million Web pages.