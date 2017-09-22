The Five Essential Mobile Apps

Americans rank Facebook as the most important app on their smartphones, according to recent research from comScore.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,033 smartphone users in the United States.

Some 37% of respondents select Facebook as one of the three mobile apps they cannot go without.

Gmail is next (34% of respondents say they cannot go without it), followed by Amazon (30%), Google Maps (24%), and Google Search (22%).





Not surprisingly, there is a strong correlation between the apps that rank as the most essential and the apps that are most often positioned on smartphone users' home screens.

