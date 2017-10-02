Micro-Influencers vs. Macro-Influencers: Whose Posts Are More Effective? [Infographic]

Instagram micro-influencers and macro-influencers garner similar average engagement rates on sponsored posts, according to recent research from Mediakix.

The report was based on data from sponsored Instagram influencer campaigns run by 16 recognized brands, such as Nordstrom and Gillette.

The researchers defined micro-influencers as Instagram users with between 10,000 and 100,000 followers and macro-influencers as users with more than 100,000 followers.

Not surprisingly, sponsored posts by macro-influencers generally have a larger reach than those of micro-influencers, and they also receive much more engagement (likes and comments) in absolute terms.

However, the average engagement rate (engagement per post divided by number of followers per influencer) is similar for macro-influencers (2.65%) and micro-influencers (2.75%).





Check out the infographic for more findings from the research:

