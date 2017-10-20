The 25 Brands US Consumers Feel the Most Loyalty Toward

Consumers in the United States feel the most loyalty toward Amazon's e-commerce store and Google's search engine among major brands, according to recent research from Brand Keys.

The report was based on data from a survey of 49,168 US consumers between age 16-65. Respondents were asked to evaluate how loyal they feel to 740 brands in 83 categories.

Amazon's e-commerce site, which ranked second in last year's survey, tops this year's list of brands US consumers feel most loyal to.

Google's search engine, which ranked first in last year's survey, drops to second on the list this year.

Some companies are highly ranked by consumers in multiple categories, including Amazon (Online Retail, Tablets, and Video Streaming) and Apple (Tablets, Smartphones, and Computers).





