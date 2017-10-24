My Cart (0)
The Most Common Marketing Organizational Structures

by   |    |  1,014 views
What are the most commonly used marketing organizational structures? How do these approaches correlate to revenue growth?

To find out, the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) surveyed 303 marketers from a mix of B2C and B2B companies (mostly from midsize or large firms with 20 or more full-time marketing employees) in the United States.

Some 40% of respondents say their organization has a matrixed structure (functional silos exist but individuals have "dotted line" responsibilities across silos).

And 38% say their organization has a networked structure (cross-functional teams come together for specific projects).

Just 17% say their firm has a command-and-control structure (directives are issued top-down, and functions operate in silos).


Most respondents say their company's organizational structure is based on either product/service lines or on organizational function.

Smaller firms (under $500 million in annual revenue) are more likely to have organizational structures based on consumer segments and the customer journey, compared with larger firms.

Some 23% of firms with a command-and-control Marketing organizational structure have equal or lower revenue than their peers; 15% have higher revenue.

Some 40% of firms with a networked Marketing organizational structure have higher revenue than their peers; 30% have equal or lower revenue.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 303 marketers who work for a mix of B2C and B2B companies. Most firms included in the survey are midsize or large firms with 20 or more full-time marketing employees in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

