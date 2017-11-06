In-house and agency marketers alike say conducting A/B testing is the best way to improve online conversion rates, according to recent research from RedEye and eConsultancy.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in August and September 2017 among 800 digital marketers and e-commerce professionals.

two-thirds (67%) of survey respondents work for in-house for organizations that are trying to improve their conversion rates, and 33% work for agencies, vendors, or specialist consultancies.

Some 72% of in-house marketers say A/B testing is a highly valuable approach for improving online conversion rates.

In-house marketers rank customer journey analysis as the second-most effective method for improving online conversion rates; usability testing ranks third.





Some 60% of in-house marketers say A/B testing is a highly valuable approach for improving online conversion rates.

Agency marketers rank segmentation as the second most effective method for improving online conversion rates; customer journey analysis ranks third.

In-house and agency marketers alike rank website personalization as the most difficult conversion rate optimization approach to implement.

In-house marketers rank segmentation as the second-hardest conversion rate optimization approach to implement, whereas agency marketers rank multivariate testing as the second-hardest approach to implement.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in August and September 2017 among 800 digital marketers and e-commerce professionals.