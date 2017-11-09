My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Paid-Search Trends for 3Q17: Which Devices Are Driving Clicks?

by   |    |  332 views
Email
Top

The proportion of clicks on Google paid-search ads originating from smartphones increased significantly between the third quarter of 2016 and the third quarter of 2017, according to recent research from iProspect.

The report was based on 3Q17 data from 2,500 Google AdWords and Bing Ads accounts representing more than 220,000 active campaigns in both search- and shopping-ad formats.

Some 61.9% of all 3Q17 Google paid-search clicks analyzed originated from smartphones, up from 53% in 3Q16.

Clicks originating from tablets and desktops both declined year over year.


Some 42% of all 3Q17 Google paid search clicks on B2B campaigns originated from smartphones, up from 38.3% in 3Q16.

A much larger share of 3Q17 Bing paid-search clicks originated from desktop computers compared with Google paid-search clicks, the analysis found.

Some 68.2% of Bing paid-search clicks came from desktops in 3Q17, down from 74.6% in 3Q16.

About the research: The report was based on 3Q17 data from 2,500 Google AdWords and Bing Ads accounts representing more than 220,000 active campaigns in both search- and shopping-ad formats.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

AdvertisingGoogleResearch SummariesSearch Engine MarketingSearch Engines

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!