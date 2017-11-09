Paid-Search Trends for 3Q17: Which Devices Are Driving Clicks?

The proportion of clicks on Google paid-search ads originating from smartphones increased significantly between the third quarter of 2016 and the third quarter of 2017, according to recent research from iProspect.

The report was based on 3Q17 data from 2,500 Google AdWords and Bing Ads accounts representing more than 220,000 active campaigns in both search- and shopping-ad formats.

Some 61.9% of all 3Q17 Google paid-search clicks analyzed originated from smartphones, up from 53% in 3Q16.

Clicks originating from tablets and desktops both declined year over year.





Some 42% of all 3Q17 Google paid search clicks on B2B campaigns originated from smartphones, up from 38.3% in 3Q16.

A much larger share of 3Q17 Bing paid-search clicks originated from desktop computers compared with Google paid-search clicks, the analysis found.

Some 68.2% of Bing paid-search clicks came from desktops in 3Q17, down from 74.6% in 3Q16.

About the research: The report was based on 3Q17 data from 2,500 Google AdWords and Bing Ads accounts representing more than 220,000 active campaigns in both search- and shopping-ad formats.