Facebook 3Q17 Advertising Benchmarks

The average clickthrough rate (CTR) of Facebook ads increased both year over year and quarter over quarter in 3Q17, according to recent research from iProspect.

The report was based on 3Q17 data from the Facebook campaigns of 210 brands managed by iProspect U.S. (the spend was not confined to US markets). The analysis included data from Facebook, Instagram, and the Facebook Audience Network (FAN).

Average CTR in 3Q17 was up 14% compared with 3Q16; average CTR was up 24% compared with 2Q17.

Some 82% of Facebook spend by iProspect customers in the third quarter of 2017 went to mobile News Feed placements.





Average CPM in 3Q17 rose 16% quarter over quarter and 4% year over year, in part due to traditional seasonal trends.

Energy/utilities brands paid the highest average CPM relative to spend in 3Q17 among the industries examined.

Average cost per video view (CPVV) in 3Q17 was up both quarter over quarter and year over year.

