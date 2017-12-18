My Cart (0)
The Advertising Media That Consumers Trust Most

by   |    |  976 views
Consumers in the United States say television and print are the advertising mediums that they trust most, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,030 consumers in the United States who had seen or heard an advertisement in the previous week; 28% of respondents were age 18-34, 40% were 35-54, and 32% were 55 and older.

Some 61% of respondents trust TV/broadcast video; 58% trust print; 45%, radio/podcast; 42%, out-of-home/billboards; 41%, online; and 38%, social media.

Millennials are more likely to trust almost every advertising medium than are older consumers. The discrepancy between generations is most pronounced in relation to digital channels: 51% of Millennials say they trust online and social media, compared with just 27% of Baby Boomers.


Some 47% of consumers with a household income of under $49,999 trust advertising media overall, compared with 61% of those with a household income of more than $100,000.

Consumers with higher household incomes also trust each individual advertising medium more than those with lower household incomes.

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

