Small Business Digital Marketing Trends for 2018 [Infographic]

Most small business owners expect to use social media content to acquire new customers in 2018, according to recent research from Infusionsoft.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2017 among 1,000 small business owners in the United States.

Some 71% of respondents say they plan use social media content to acquire new customers in 2018. Three-quarters of respondents plan to include Facebook as part of their social media strategy next year.

Only 28% of small business owners are not planning to increase their digital marketing budgets in 2018.

Check out the infographic for more insights from the survey:





