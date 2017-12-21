Small Business Digital Marketing Trends for 2018 [Infographic]

Most small business owners expect to use social media content to acquire new customers in 2018, according to recent research from Infusionsoft.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2017 among 1,000 small business owners in the United States.
Some 71% of respondents say they plan use social media content to acquire new customers in 2018. Three-quarters of respondents plan to include Facebook as part of their social media strategy next year.
Only 28% of small business owners are not planning to increase their digital marketing budgets in 2018.
Check out the infographic for more insights from the survey:
