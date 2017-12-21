My Cart (0)
Small Business Digital Marketing Trends for 2018 [Infographic]

Most small business owners expect to use social media content to acquire new customers in 2018, according to recent research from Infusionsoft.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2017 among 1,000 small business owners in the United States.

Some 71% of respondents say they plan use social media content to acquire new customers in 2018. Three-quarters of respondents plan to include Facebook as part of their social media strategy next year.

Only 28% of small business owners are not planning to increase their digital marketing budgets in 2018.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2017 among 1,000 small business owners in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

