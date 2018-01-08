Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

How News Publishers Are Approaching Native Advertising: Creation and Sales Trends

by   |    |  59 views
Just over half of news publishers say they now offer native advertising options on their platforms, according to recent research from the Native Advertising Institute and the International News Media Association.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2017 among 231 individuals who work for news media companies around the world.

Some 51% of respondents say their organization currently offers native advertising formats.

An additional 41% of respondents say their organization is likely to offer native advertising formats in the future.


Some 47% of news publishers who offer native advertising solutions do so through their own editorial team; 35% have a native advertising studio.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of news publishers who offer native advertising solutions do so in combination with other advertising formats.

Some 79% of news publishers who offer native advertising solutions say the approach is effective.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2017 among 231 individuals who work for news media companies around the world.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

