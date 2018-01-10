The Fashion-Shopping Habits of Millennial Women

Social media influencers have now surpassed friends and family as the primary source of fashion ideas and recommendations for Millennial women, according to recent research from Dealspotr.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2017 among 500 women in the United States age 18-34.

Some 41% of Millennial women say they rely primarily on online influencers/bloggers for fashion ideas and recommendations.

Friends and family are the second most important source for fashion ideas and recommendations (37% of Millennial women cite them as the primary source).





Just over half (52%) of Millennial women say they trust fashion influencers less than they used to.

Some 59% of Millennial women say they like viewing content from fashion influencers on Instagram.

YouTube is the second most popular social media platform for viewing influencer content.

Some 37% of Millennial women say when they're looking for new clothing/apparel, they visit the mall first.



Some 65% of Millennial women say they most often make their fashion purchases in-store rather than online.

