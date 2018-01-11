What Consumers Value Most in Retail Apps

Consumers say speed is the most important feature of a mobile retail application, according to recent research from SundaySky.

The report was based on data from a survey of 226 consumers in the United States who have downloaded at least one retail mobile app.

Some 80% of respondents say they value speed in a retail mobile app.

Other valued features are the ability to navigate between online and offline experiences seamlessly (70% of consumers cite it), low data usage (67%), and personalized content (56%).





Half of respondents say they have one or two retail mobile apps downloaded, and half say they have three or more retail mobile apps downloaded.

Some 52% of respondents say they use a retail mobile app weekly, on average.

