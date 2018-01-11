Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

What Consumers Value Most in Retail Apps

by   |    |  334 views
Email
Top

Consumers say speed is the most important feature of a mobile retail application, according to recent research from SundaySky.

The report was based on data from a survey of 226 consumers in the United States who have downloaded at least one retail mobile app.

Some 80% of respondents say they value speed in a retail mobile app.

Other valued features are the ability to navigate between online and offline experiences seamlessly (70% of consumers cite it), low data usage (67%), and personalized content (56%).


Half of respondents say they have one or two retail mobile apps downloaded, and half say they have three or more retail mobile apps downloaded.

Some 52% of respondents say they use a retail mobile app weekly, on average.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 226 consumers in the United States who have downloaded at least one retail mobile app.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Customer BehaviorE-CommerceMobile MarketingResearch SummariesRetail Marketing

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!