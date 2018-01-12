Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

Google Search Trends: How Online Shoppers Find Purchase Ideas and Inspiration

by   |    |  481 views
Online shoppers looking for inspiration are increasingly using search queries that include terms like "ideas," "shopping list," and "brands," according to recent research from Think With Google.

The report was based on internal Google search data collected between 2015 and 2017.

The number of shopping-related searches that included "ideas" (e.g., "teacher gift ideas") increased 55% between 2015 and 2017.

Mobile searches that included "shopping list" (e.g., "beginner makeup shopping list") increased 150% between 2015 and 2017.

Mobile searches that included "brands" (e.g., "top men's clothing brands") increased 80% between 2015 and 2017.


Check out the infographic below for more findings from the research:

About the research: The report was based on internal Google search data collected between 2015 and 2017.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

