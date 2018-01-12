Google Search Trends: How Online Shoppers Find Purchase Ideas and Inspiration

Online shoppers looking for inspiration are increasingly using search queries that include terms like "ideas," "shopping list," and "brands," according to recent research from Think With Google.

The report was based on internal Google search data collected between 2015 and 2017.

The number of shopping-related searches that included "ideas" (e.g., "teacher gift ideas") increased 55% between 2015 and 2017.

Mobile searches that included "shopping list" (e.g., "beginner makeup shopping list") increased 150% between 2015 and 2017.

Mobile searches that included "brands" (e.g., "top men's clothing brands") increased 80% between 2015 and 2017.





Check out the infographic below for more findings from the research:

