Would Consumers Rather Lose Their Phones or Their Wallets?

by   |    |  341 views
How important have smartphones become to modern life?

Would consumers rather lose their phones or their wallets? KPMG surveyed 10,000 adults in China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and asked that very question.

Some 42% of consumers in India, 36% of consumers in China, 35% of consumers in the US, and 21% of consumers in the UK say they feel a strong sense of anxiety if they leave their mobile phone at home when they go out.

Most consumers in the US (74%), the UK (61%), and India (57%) say they would rather lose their phone than their wallet.

However, 71% of consumers in China say they would rather lose their wallet than their phone.


About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 10,000 adults in China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States.


