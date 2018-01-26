How Many Mobile Push Notifications Are Too Many?

How many push notifications from an app are too many? At what point do consumers start disabling notifications and stop using apps?

To find out, Localytics conducted a survey in 2017 among 1,000 smartphone users in the United States. As part of the analysis, the researchers compared the results with those of a similar study conducted by the firm in 2015.

Some 52% of consumers say apps have gotten better about the number of notifications they send compared with a few years ago; 38% say things have stayed the same; and 10% say they’ve gotten worse.

Only 10% of consumers say they will disable notifications for an app if it sends one notification per week, on average.

Some 37% say they will disable notifications if an app sends 2-5 notifications per week, and 33% say they will disable notifications if the app sends 6-10 notifications per week.





Some 22% of consumers say they will stop using an app if it sends 2-5 push notifications each week, on average, and 31% say they will stop using an app if it sends 6-10 notifications, on average.

