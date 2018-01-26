Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

How Many Mobile Push Notifications Are Too Many?

by   |    |  292 views
How many push notifications from an app are too many? At what point do consumers start disabling notifications and stop using apps?

To find out, Localytics conducted a survey in 2017 among 1,000 smartphone users in the United States. As part of the analysis, the researchers compared the results with those of a similar study conducted by the firm in 2015.

Some 52% of consumers say apps have gotten better about the number of notifications they send compared with a few years ago; 38% say things have stayed the same; and 10% say they’ve gotten worse.

Only 10% of consumers say they will disable notifications for an app if it sends one notification per week, on average.

Some 37% say they will disable notifications if an app sends 2-5 notifications per week, and 33% say they will disable notifications if the app sends 6-10 notifications per week.


Some 22% of consumers say they will stop using an app if it sends 2-5 push notifications each week, on average, and 31% say they will stop using an app if it sends 6-10 notifications, on average.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2017 among 1,000 smartphone users in the United States. As part of the analysis, the researchers compared the results with those of a similar study conducted by the firm in 2015.


