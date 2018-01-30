Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

What Brands Value in Marketing Agency Pitches

by   |    |  447 views
Email
Top

Agencies overestimate the importance of reputation and underestimate the importance of cost/value when pitching brands, according to recent research from Vennli.

The report was based on data from a survey of 200 US-based professionals who work either for marketing agencies or for brands as in-house marketers.

Some 34% of agency respondents say the fact that their firm is recognized and respected in the market is a major reason they win pitches. But just 15% of marketers say agency reputation plays an important role in influencing their selection decisions.

Only 13% of agency respondents say high value for cost strongly influences which partners brands choose. However, 42% of marketers say high value for cost plays an influential role when evaluating pitches.


Some 89% of marketing agencies with a pitch win rate of 50% or higher say they use primary research when developing pitches. Just 64% of marketing agencies with a pitch win rate of 40% or lower say they conduct primary research when developing pitches.

Marketing agencies with a pitch win rate of 50% or higher are more more likely to say rethinking potential clients' entire strategies is very influential on partner selection, compared with agencies with win rates of 40% or lower.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 200 US-based professionals who work either for marketing agencies or who work as in-house marketers.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Marketing StrategyResearch Summaries

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!