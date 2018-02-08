Which Fortune 500 Brands Excel at Marketing to Potential Employees?

Which large corporations in the United States excel at marketing to potential employees and at inspiring current employees to share positive experiences?

WilsonHCG examined the employment branding efforts of the companies on the 2017 Fortune 500 list and came up with rankings.

Firms were evaluated on six criteria: the quality of their career pages, how they present themselves on job boards, the sentiment and volume of employee reviews, whether they receive workplace accolades/awards (e.g., Best Place to Work), the quality of their recruitment marketing materials, and the performance of their corporate social responsibility efforts. Based on those criteria, the researchers assigned each firm a weighted score of between 1 and 100 points (with 100 being perfect).

Johnson & Johnson received the highest score (82 points). Intel ranked second and was followed by IBM, Lockheed Martin, Procter & Gamble, General Motors, J.P. Morgan Chase, Dow Chemical, Cummins, and ADP.

Here are the top 25 brands that excel at marketing to potential employees:





About the research: The report was based on an analysis of the employment branding efforts of the companies on the 2017 Fortune 500 List.