Event Marketing Trends: Top Promotional Channels, Motivations, and Challenges

Event marketers say email is the most effective channel for promoting professional live events, such as conferences, according to recent research from Bizzabo.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 mid- and senior-level event marketers from across the globe.

Some 46% of B2B marketers and 24% of B2C marketers say email is the best channel for promoting live events.

Marketers rank personal relationships as the second most effective channel for promoting live events.


Lead generation ranks as the top reason B2B marketers run live events. Community-building ranks as the top reason why B2C marketers run live events.

Marketers say increasing registrations and increasing revenue are their biggest challenges in running live events.

