Corporate America's Most Broken Internal Processes

More than half of workers at corporations in the United States say their firm has at least one broken process related to IT, employee onboarding, and administrative functions, according to recent research from Nintex.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 full-time employees who work for corporations in the United States.

Some 62% of respondents say at least one IT process doesn't work well at their company.

The most-cited broken IT processes are technology troubleshooting (59% say the process doesn't work well), equipment onboarding for new hires (43%), and requesting a new computer/device (42%).





Some 58% of respondents say at least one employee onboarding process doesn't work well at their company.

The most-cited broken employee onboarding processes are gaining access and tools that enable good job performance (55% say the process doesn't work well), learning internal approaches such as emergency procedures (46%), and completing necessary paperwork (43%).

Some 54% of respondents say at least one administrative process doesn't work well at their company.

The most-cited broken administrative processes are annual performance reviews (57% say the process doesn't work well), promotions (53%), and raise negotiations (47%).

