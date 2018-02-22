My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Corporate America's Most Broken Internal Processes

by   |    |  597 views
Email
Top

More than half of workers at corporations in the United States say their firm has at least one broken process related to IT, employee onboarding, and administrative functions, according to recent research from Nintex.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 full-time employees who work for corporations in the United States.

Some 62% of respondents say at least one IT process doesn't work well at their company.

The most-cited broken IT processes are technology troubleshooting (59% say the process doesn't work well), equipment onboarding for new hires (43%), and requesting a new computer/device (42%).


Some 58% of respondents say at least one employee onboarding process doesn't work well at their company.

The most-cited broken employee onboarding processes are gaining access and tools that enable good job performance (55% say the process doesn't work well), learning internal approaches such as emergency procedures (46%), and completing necessary paperwork (43%).

Some 54% of respondents say at least one administrative process doesn't work well at their company.

The most-cited broken administrative processes are annual performance reviews (57% say the process doesn't work well), promotions (53%), and raise negotiations (47%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 full-time employees who work for corporations in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

ManagementResearch SummariesTechnology

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!