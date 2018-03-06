The Ad Formats and Categories Consumers Like Most

Among the various advertising formats, television ads are the still the most liked by consumers, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2018 among 1,030 consumers age 18 and older in the United States.

Some 58% of respondents say they most prefer to see television advertisements among various mediums. Only 13% of consumers cite online ads, and just 11% cite either social media ads or print ads:

Among consumers who prefer online and social ads over other formats, Facebook ads are the most liked. Banner advertisements rank second:





Men and women alike say they enjoy advertisements from food and drink brands the most.

Men are more likely to like ads from sports/entertainment and technology brands, and women are more likely to like ads from fashion/health/beauty and travel brands:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,030 consumers in the United States.