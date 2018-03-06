My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Ad Formats and Categories Consumers Like Most

by   |    |  531 views
Email
Top

Among the various advertising formats, television ads are the still the most liked by consumers, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2018 among 1,030 consumers age 18 and older in the United States.

Some 58% of respondents say they most prefer to see television advertisements among various mediums. Only 13% of consumers cite online ads, and just 11% cite either social media ads or print ads:

Among consumers who prefer online and social ads over other formats, Facebook ads are the most liked. Banner advertisements rank second:


Men and women alike say they enjoy advertisements from food and drink brands the most.

Men are more likely to like ads from sports/entertainment and technology brands, and women are more likely to like ads from fashion/health/beauty and travel brands:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,030 consumers in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

AdvertisingDigital MarketingResearch SummariesTelevision

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!