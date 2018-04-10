Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

Google Search Trends: How Results Pages Are Evolving

Most initial Google search engine results pages (SERPs) now include a mix of classic organic results and Universal Search elements, such as informational snippets, images, maps, and videos, according to recent research from Searchmetrics.

The report was based on an analysis of 2017 data from desktop and mobile search results on Google.com for 500,000 keywords. The researchers compared the findings with results from a similar study conducted in 2016.

The days of initial Google SERPs including 10 organic search results are long past, the analysis found.

The first Google results page for a desktop search now contains 8.7 organic links, on average, and the first page for a mobile search contains 8.5 organic links, on average.


SERPs have evolved to incorporate a wide-range of Universal Search integrations, based on factors such as keyword topic and device type, the analysis found.

Some 35% of desktop SERPs and 32% of mobile SERPs contain Knowledge Graph (informational snippet) elements.

Some 22% of desktop SERPs and 23% of mobile SERPs contain video elements.

Mobile searches now prominently incorporate many Universal Search elements, the analysis found: More than 10% of mobile search results in the United States return results with image, video, Knowledge Graph, Shopping, AdWords, mobile app, and/or Question Box elements.

About the research: The report was based on an analysis of 2017 data from desktop and mobile search results on Google.com for 500,000 keywords. The researchers compared the findings with results from a similar study conducted in 2016.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs.

